Christina Wu Elegance - 17925 Short Sleeve Beaded Illusion Bateau Gown

Description

Knock them off their feet while looking so elegant in this Christina Wu Elegance 17925 creation. Textured with a beaded wave-motif overlay this stunner shows an illusion bateau neckline. Defined with short sleeves and a sweetheart lining the back is designed with a sheer v-open back. Sparkling with a beaded waist the mermaid skirt sculpts and slightly flares into a brush of train. Look regal from every angle in this gorgeous Christina Wu Elegance masterpiece. Model is wearing the Rose Gold color. Category: Mother of the Bride Style: howu_17925 Fabric: Overlace Details: Short Sleeves Sheer V-Open Back Back Zipper Closure beaded Lace Overlay Beaded Waistband Brush Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

