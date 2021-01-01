Varaluz 178N05 Big 4 Light 36" Reclaimed Shell Linear Chandelier Stainless Steel with Kabebe Shade Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Varaluz 178N05 Big 4 Light 36" Reclaimed Shell Linear Chandelier Four Light Waive Linear Chandelier Made From Reclaimed Shells from the Big Collection Big Four Light Waive Linear Chandelier Made from reclaimed kabebe or chocolate tiger shell. Kabebe shell and chocolate-edged tiger shell meet our large modern design sensibility. The shells create an interesting statement either lit or unlit. When you want to go Big, we've got you covered! Glass:Chocolate Tiger / Kabebe Shell Bulb Type: G9 Halogen Number of Bulbs: Four Wattage: 50W Installation Location: Interior Voltage: 120V Reclaimed Kabebe Shell white acrylic diffuser included suspended by aircraft cable Stainless Steel with Kabebe Shade