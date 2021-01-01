From christina wu elegance

Christina Wu Elegance - 17825 Bateau Short Sleeves Evening Dress

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Engage in an elegant evening with this upscale gown by Christina Wu 17825. This desirable mother of the bride dress showcases a fitted bodice topped with a bateau neckline and short sleeves. The top is crafted in rich lace fabric as the skirt is graced in jersey. A tonal band circles the waist as it leads to the smooth skirt with a gently flared shape and finishes with a full length hem. The full back s secured with a center zipper closure. Go beyond beautiful in a precious gown from Christina Wu ensemble. Style: howu_17825 Category: Mother of the Bride Details: Fitted Short Sleeves Beaded Bodice Banded Waist Full Length Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Fabric: Lace & Jersey Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com