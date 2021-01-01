From christina wu elegance
Christina Wu Elegance - 17825 Bateau Short Sleeves Evening Dress
Advertisement
Engage in an elegant evening with this upscale gown by Christina Wu 17825. This desirable mother of the bride dress showcases a fitted bodice topped with a bateau neckline and short sleeves. The top is crafted in rich lace fabric as the skirt is graced in jersey. A tonal band circles the waist as it leads to the smooth skirt with a gently flared shape and finishes with a full length hem. The full back s secured with a center zipper closure. Go beyond beautiful in a precious gown from Christina Wu ensemble. Style: howu_17825 Category: Mother of the Bride Details: Fitted Short Sleeves Beaded Bodice Banded Waist Full Length Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Fabric: Lace & Jersey Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.