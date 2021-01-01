Minka Lavery 1738 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the 1730 Collection Lathan Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Minka Lavery 1738 3 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the 1730 Collection Three Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the 1730 CollectionFeatures:Frosted glass round shadeFrosted glass shades diffuse and soften lightingDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSuitable for damp locationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 6"Dimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoHeight: 13.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Location Rating: Damp LocationNumber of Bulbs: 3Product Weight: 8.49 lbsShade Height: 4.5"Shade Material: GlassShade Type: FrostedShade Width: 5.75"Title 24: NoWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Semi-Flush Lathan Bronze