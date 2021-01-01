Ginori 1735 - Luke Edward Hall Shell Cereal Bowl

Bring the classics to your interior with this Il Viaggio Di Nettuno cereal bowl from Ginori 1735. In bright red and white, this bowl is decorated with sea motifs and waves. Inspired by his love of Greco-Roman mythology, it's been designed by Luke Edward Hall and is finished with hand painted precious metals. Key features: * Cereal bowl * Material: porcelain * Dimensions: Ø17cm * Designed by Luke Edward Hall * Inspired by his love of Greco-Roman mythology * Charming sea motifs * Surrounded with a wave design * Hand decorated with precious metals * Made in Italy