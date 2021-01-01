Norpro 1728 Grip-EZ Fiskie, 11 Inch, The Ultimate Fork-and-Whisk Combo, One Size, Black

The ultimate combination of a fork and whisk: quickly whisk, stir, mix, scoop and strain; precisely mix and incorporate air into egg whites or cream, then use to fold egg whites or cream into your lightest, fluffiest recipes; easier to clean and store than traditional balloon whisks. Excellent for heavy mixing such as pancake batter, candy making, ground beef and scrambled eggs; transfer food to plate or bowl. 11 inch x 2 inch x 0. 88 inch (28cm x 5cm x 2cm); safe for nonstick and glass; high-heat-resistant nylon tool to 464 degrees Fahrenheit (240 degrees Celsius). Grip-ez Santoprene handle allows for a stronger grip, thus preventing hand fatigue and cramping. Ergonomically designed to fit perfectly for right or left-hand use., Weight: 0.06 Pounds, Manufacturer: Norpro