From z-lite
Z-Lite 171-6-3C Albion 3 Light 48" Linear Pendant with Fabric Drum Shades Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants Linear
Z-Lite 171-6-3C Albion 3 Light 48" Linear Pendant with Fabric Drum Shades Elegant and contemporary best describe this beautiful three light fixture. Finished in brushed nickel and paired with off white shades, this three light fixture would be equally at home in the game room, or anywhere else in the house needing a touch of timeless charm. Adjustable rods are included to ensure the perfect hanging height.Features:Off White Linen Fabric ShadeAdjustable Telescoping Rods: 18"- 36"Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoWidth: 48"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: SteelNumber of Bulbs: 3Pendant Type: Multi LightProduct Weight: 14 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: FabricUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vTotal Max Wattage: 180Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Linear Brushed Nickel