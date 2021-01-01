Schonbek 1703 Century 3 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals Heirloom Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Schonbek 1703 Century 3 Light 18" Tall Wall Sconce with Clear Heritage Crystals FeaturesConstructed from stainless steelHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polished(3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-1/2"Width: 13"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Heirloom Gold