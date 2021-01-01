From christina wu elegance
Christina Wu Elegance - 17024 Quarter Sleeve Sequined Velvet Dress
Impress everyone with the fascinating beauty of this Christina Wu Elegance 17024 creation. Sequined embroidery accents allover its fitted silhouette. Traced with tailoring lines on a rich velvet silhouette this stunner flaunts an off shoulder neckline with a sweetheart notch. Slender quarter sleeves and an open back grace this ensemble. The trumpet skirt skims and flares into a sweeping finish. Lavish in the mesmerizing appeal of this Christina Wu Elegance masterpiece. Style: howu_17024 Details: Velvet Sequins Embroidery Strapless Sweetheart Notch Quarter Sleeves Embroidery Open Back Back Zipper Closure Length: Long Neckline: Off Shoulder Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.