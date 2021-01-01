From la femme
La Femme - 21702 Laced V-Neck Trumpet Dress
Advertisement
Look fabulous for your event wearing this La Femme 21702 creation. This dress features a V-neckline on a very detailed and textured fabric. The skirt is highlighted with pleated design that provides a more appealing look for the dress. Make it a romantic occasion with this dress by La Femme. Model is wearing Cocoa Navy and Silver colors. Style: lafemme_21702 Details: Capped sleeves Laced bodice V-neckline Trumpet skirt V-back Back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet