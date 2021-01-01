From christina wu elegance
Christina Wu Elegance - 17017 Sleeveless Pleat-Ornate A-Line Dress
Make a statement when you walk with class in this Christina Wu Elegance 17017 creation. Defined with tailoring lines on a rich brocade fabric this sleeveless dress showcases a deep v-neckline on a pleat-ornate bodice. The back is designed with a v-styled accent and a zipper closure. The slender A-line skirt flares into a floor-length hemline and a sweeping train. Outshine everyone with the exquisite elegance of this Christina Wu Elegance masterpiece. Models are wearing the Navy and Gold colors. Style: howu_17017 Details: Brocade Sleeveless Pleated Surplice V-Open Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.