Z-Lite 170-WM16 Shark 3 Light Chandelier with Glass Shade Gun Metal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 170-WM16 Shark 3 Light Chandelier with Glass Shade Created with the game room in mind, this three light fixture would be a perfect addition above pool table due to its billiard ball detailing. 72" of chain is included to ensure a perfect hanging height.Features:Glass Shade72" of Chain Included120" of Cord IncludedSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 72"Chandelier Type: Billiard, LinearCord Length: 120"CUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoETL Listed: YesETL Rating: Dry LocationHeight: 15" Width: 60"Light Direction: Down LightingMaterial: MetalNumber of Bulbs: 3Number of Tiers: 1Product Weight: 20 lbsShade: YesShade Color: White Gun Metal