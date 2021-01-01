17 Years Old Distressed October 2004 Decorations 17th Bday T-Shirt

Great gifts ideas for Boy / Girl / Kids - Vintage October 2004 distressed 17 years of being awesome decorations. Cool Birthday present for boy / girl turning 17, brother, sister, daughter, son, niece, nephew, friends on Mother's Day, Birthday, Christmas. October 2004 distressed 17 years of being awesome retro color gifts features a retro 60's 70's 80's 90's style. Perfect 17th birthday gifts for boy / girl born in October 2004. Celebrating for 17th bday party with family and friends with decoration. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem