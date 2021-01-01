17 Years Old 17th Birthday Decoration Vintage October 2004 T-Shirt

Funny 17th Birthday Born in October 2004 for Men women. October birthday for mom, dad, brother, sister, uncle, grandad, aunt. Awesome since October 2004, born in October 2004 17th birthday. It's best time to party for new age with this vintage. 17th Birthday T-Shirt, Funny shirt for any 17 years old bday. Awesome since October 2004, perfect for mens, womens, husband, wife, father, mother, uncle, papa, grandpa, grandma, brother, sister, retro 60's 70's 80's color scheme. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem