Lilly Pulitzer Lets Get Together 17 Month Large Agenda - Let's Get Together

Lilly Pulitzer 17 Month Large Agenda - Let's Get Together. When appointments and to-dos seem never-ending, the Lilly Pulitzer agendas are sure to bring sunshine to your day. With hand-painted art interiors and colored tabs, keeping up with your dates and contacts has never been so enjoyable! Featuring daily and monthly planning pages, colorful stickers, notes pages, travel journaling, and a vibrant hardcover, this 17-month planner is full of frisky fun to get you through the year. August 2021 - December 2022.