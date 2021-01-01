Santa's Workshop Red 17 Inch Santa Sleigh Delivery

Santa's Workshop 17 Inch Santa Sleigh Delivery. This year, Santa has added some musical accompaniment to his ringing sleigh bells: a guitar, a drum and a saxophone playing teddy bear! Santa checks his list and taps his foot to the groovy holiday beat as he flies through the skies making his midnight deliveries. Crafted from real wood, this Santa's sleigh has sturdy wooden runners and is beautifully decorated with garland trim. Make your holiday season one to remember with this wonderfully handcrafted and hand painted 17-inch Sleigh Delivery Santa.