LAGOON (navy) is a sophisticated, rich colored pillow with a contemporary foliage pattern. Made of greens, aquas and cream on a deep navy background, this pillow will be sure to add beauty wherever it goes. Constructed with an outdoor rated thread and fabric. Printed pattern on polyester fabric. To maintain the life of the pillow, bring indoors or protect from the elements when not in use. Spot clean, hang to dry. Do not dry clean. One complete pillow with stuffing and sewn closure. Joita 17-in x 17-in Turquoise, Navy, Green, White, Cream, Aqua Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOIC3371110A