BURSTING BLOOMS (gray) is a bright colored pillow made with gray, yellow and orange flowers on a white background. Looks stunning paired with orange, gray or yellow solid colored pillows. Constructed with an outdoor rated thread and fabric. Printed pattern on polyester fabric. To maintain the life of the pillow, bring indoors or protect from the elements when not in use. Spot clean, hang to dry. Do not dry clean. One complete pillow with stuffing and sewn closure. Joita 17-in x 17-in Gray, Yellow, Orange, White Polyester Indoor Decorative Pillow | JOIC2890520A