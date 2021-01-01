You already know the importance of keeping your artificial foyer trees covered during the off season to keep out moisture, dust, and bugs; however, finding a way to store decorative foyer tree ism’t easy. Most tree storage bags are designed for larger trees and don’t fit, but storing them in a duffel bag with several other decorations leads to your topiary tree being mangled and damaged. This foyer tree storage Bags protects artificial foyer trees up to 6 ft. tall, and saves you the time of disassembling and undercoating while preparing for storage. Just set the tree on the base, cover the tree, and zip to fully enclose the tree. Moving the bagged tree into storage is easy thanks to the reinforced handles. Keep your foyer Christmas trees protected and lasting for years to come. TreeKeeper 17-in W x 17-in H Green Collapsible Upright Christmas Tree Storage Bag (For Tree Heights 3-ft-5-ft) Polyester | TK-10290-RS