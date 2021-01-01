From room essentials
11" 16L Cube Wave Design Storage Bin Gray - Room Essentials
Advertisement
Keep your space looking neat and orderly with this 16-Liter Wave Design Cube Basket from Room Essentials?. Made from durable material for long-lasting use, this storage bin showcases a wave design to create a stylish look, while cut-out handles make it easy to carry from one place to another. Great for storing clothes, magazines, toys and more, this storage solution will help keep your home clutter free. Whether you need a spot to stash spare blankets or organize everyday items, this decorative basket helps you bring order to any space in your home. Color: Gray.