16ct Assorted Blank Polaroid Note Cards

This is an assorted boxed set of 16 all-occasion, blank notes. Includes 4 unique card designs, each featuring a Polaroid photo with an inspiring statement set against a solid colored background. Also includes 16 matching printed envelopes that are all the same design and color. The four inspiring statements are: Life is beautiful Give thanks for each day There's so much to look forward to Say yes to the moment This product is recyclable. Printed on FSC-Mix Certified Paper with soy inks on chlorine-free paper. FSC Mix means the wood within the product comes from FSC certified forests, recycled materials, and/or controlled wood. Pattern: letters Landscape.