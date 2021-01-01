Odrella - 1698 Gathered Embellished Halter Crepe Chiffon Evening Dress

Enter the hall like an ethereal goddess as you glimmer with style in this evening dress by Odrella 1698 . This stunning crepe chiffon dress boasts a fully ornate halter neckline leading a low scoop back with gathered bodice featured with wide twisted satin midriff. The dress finishes with a full-length sheath skirt with cascading ruffled panel trains. Impress the crowd with highly sophisticated style in this glamorous piece from Odrella. Style: nyap_1698 Details: Sleeveless Embellished Neckline Cut-in shoulders Hidden back zipper Lined Crepe Chiffon [100% Polyester] Lining [100% Polyester] Length: Long Neckline: Halter Neckline Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.