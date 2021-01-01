From gatco
Gatco 1690 Jewel Single Sconce, Chrome
Advertisement
GLAMOURIZE your bath sanctuary with Gatco’s superlative Jewel Suite. A true masterpiece, as this collection will bring luxury appeal with its gem-cut escutcheon plating and edges, touching onto Early-American and English designs Hand polished with precision and HAND CRAFTED with high caliber metalwork. Gatco sets the bar for fine quality and impressive design EASILY mount this product on a variety of surfaces, including tile and drywall Since 1977, Gatco has ensured all of its products with a LIFETIME WARRANTY and has included all necessary hardware and installation instructions Available in two MARVELOUS finishes, Chrome and Satin Nickel, Weight: 3.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Gatco