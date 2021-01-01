Z-Lite 169-1S Zephyr 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled and Frosted Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting

Z-Lite 169-1S Zephyr 1 Light Wall Sconce with Clear Beveled and Frosted Glass Shade Bent frosted glass shades are featured on this one light wall sconce to create a modern touch for any room.Features:Includes Clear Beveled and Frosted Glass shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmedCUL Listed for use in Damp LocationsRequires (1) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulb (Not Included)Dimensions:Height: 7"Width: 7.66" Extension: 5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Product Weight: 2.2 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Total Max Wattage: 60Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Up Lighting Chrome