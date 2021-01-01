Volume Lighting 1685 Single Light 11" Wide Pendant with Red Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Volume Lighting 1685 Single Light 11" Wide Pendant with Red Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a glass inner shade and acrylic outer shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 10-1/2"Depth: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 8.25 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 15-1/2"Shade Width: 10-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel