From northlight
Northlight 168-ft 50-Light Plug-in Pink Outdoor Incandescent String Lights | 32913410
Advertisement
Add some light to your life with these beautiful pink Christmas lights. Their easy glow is sure to bring some sparkle to your Christmas tree garland or wreath. These universal lights can also be used at a wedding in a bedroom or to light your railings.??Product Features:?Color: pink bulbs/pink wire.?Number of bulbs on string: 50.?Bulb size: mini.?Spacing between each bulb: 4\".?Lighted length: 14'.?Total length: 16'.?21\" lead cord.?13\" tail cord.??Additional Product Features:?Fully assembled.?If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit.?Contains end-to-end connectors which allows you to connect multiple lighted items together (not to exceed 210 watts).?UL listed for indoor or outdoor use.?Wire gauge: 22.?120 volts 60 hertz 0.17 amps 20.4 watts. Northlight 168-ft 50-Light Plug-in Pink Outdoor Incandescent String Lights | 32913410