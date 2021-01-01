Volume Lighting 1676 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Orange Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Volume Lighting 1676 Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant with Orange Shade FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a glass inner shade and acrylic outer shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable 120" cord includedCapable of being dimmed UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 4.25 lbsCord Length: 120"Shade Height: 10-1/2"Shade Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel