Hooker Furniture 1654-10443-1 Crafted 42" Wide 5 Shelf Rustic Ranch Americana Bookcase from the American Life Collection Dark oak Indoor Furniture
Hooker Furniture 1654-10443-1 Crafted 42" Wide 5 Shelf Rustic Ranch Americana Bookcase from the American Life Collection All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy With an authentic, aged character and classic American design details, the Crafted Bookcase is finished in Tobacco Leaf, a finish reminiscent of a bourbon barrel burnished over time. Storage features include four adjustable shelves and one fixed shelf, along with a light with a three-intensity touch switch. Features: Tobacco Leaf finish is reminiscent of aged bourbon barrels Large scale takes cue from Rural American solid wood furnishings in dark stains Four (4) adjustable shelves One (1) fixed shelf One (1) light with three-intensity touch switch Levelers to prevent wobbling Wood distressed with chopping, gouging, rasping and worm holes Includes a 1 year manufacturer warranty No assembly required Use as a stand alone, or use in multiples for a dramatic library style wall 84"H X 42"W X 16"D Elements: Bookcase, Book Case, Bookshelf, Book Shelf Display Cabinet Dark oak