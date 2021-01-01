Elk Home 164-009 Meditation 54" Wide Wood Top Iron and Wood Console Table Soft Gold / Gray Indoor Furniture Tables Console/Sofa

Elk Home 164-009 Meditation 54" Wide Wood Top Iron and Wood Console Table All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Constructed from iron and woodA bowed cage frame, in a soft gold finish, supports a rustic, solid pine table top to make the Meditation console tableAn eye-catching, half-oval shape, this table's narrow profile makes it perfect for placing in a living room, hallway, or dining areaIts rustic pine table top is an aged, natural grey tone with visible grainSuited to a transitional or farmhouse style interior, this piece can be dressed up or down with ease, making it an enduring and versatile piece of furnitureMatching items are available in this design collection Console/Sofa Soft Gold / Gray