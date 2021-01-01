Z-Lite 163F-2 Ibis 2 Light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Z-Lite 163F-2 Ibis 2 Light Flushmount Ceiling Fixture with Matte Opal Shade This contemporary flush mount uses a bulbous matte opal shade and sleek chrome detailing to provide a very practical and clean look, wherever this fixture is used.Features:Matte Opal Glass ShadeSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoCUL Listed: YesCUL Rating: Dry LocationEnergy Star: NoHeight: 5.5" Light Direction: Down LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 4.67 lbsShade: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassShade Shape: RoundUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationTotal Max Wattage: 120Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 Flush Mount Chrome