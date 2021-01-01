Classic Lighting 1604-G 41" Crystal Chandelier from the Ambassador Collection Crystalique-Plus Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Classic Lighting 1604-G 41" Crystal Chandelier from the Ambassador Collection 41" Crystal Chandelier from the Ambassador CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.24k Gold Plate Finish30 Candelabra 40 Watt LightsBulbs Not Included3" ChainMultiple Crystal Options Available Crystalique-Plus