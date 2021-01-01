From hooker furniture
Hooker Furniture 1600-75800A-MWD Curata 24"W Mid-Back Urban Modern Upholstered Dining Chair Mountain Modern / Nickel Indoor Furniture Chairs Dining
Hooker Furniture 1600-75800A-MWD Curata 24"W Mid-Back Urban Modern Upholstered Dining Chair All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Create a curated chic modern look with an eclectic mix of sophisticated materials and finishes in the Curata Collection. Curata, meaning “curated” in Italian, mixes materials like black nickel, stainless brushed brass and marble with three distinct rustic modern finishes for a simple, yet urbane design. Inspired by timeless shapes and chic materials, Curata exudes a “less is more” feel by spotlighting the design of each piece and giving precise attention to detail. Features: Constructed from rubberwood for a durable and stylish chair Fabric seat and backing provides both support and comfort Arrives assembled and ready for use Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 30-1/4" Width: 24-1/2" Depth: 22-1/2" About Hooker Furniture: Hooker Furniture is a third generation family based business that has been providing luxury heirloom quality furnishings to homes across the United States since 1925. Headquartered in Virginia, with locations and manufacturing in both Virginia and North Carolina. The nation's heart of fine furniture manufacturers. Most of Hooker Furniture's pieces are manufactured right here in the United States. With Hooker Furniture's outstanding quality and genuine love for well-made furnishings, those pieces not manufactured in the United States are hand picked and held to the highest standards of construction, sustainability, and design. Dining Mountain Modern / Nickel