Hooker Furniture 1600-10445-MTL1 Curata 32" Wide Chic Modern Bookcase Shelving Brushed Brass Indoor Furniture Storage Shelving

Hooker Furniture 1600-10445-MTL1 Curata 32" Wide Chic Modern Bookcase Shelving All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Minimalist, modern and sleek, the Curata Bunching Bookcase mixes a brushed brass metal silhouette with tinted glass shelves and a brushed brass pull on the single drawer. Three fixed shelves. Features: Constructed from glass and metal for a durable and stylish bookcase Three (3) fixed tinted glass shelves and one (1) drawer Will require simple assembly upon arrival Includes a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty Use as a standalone - or in multiples for a striking wall statement Dimensions: Height: 82" Width: 32" Depth: 14" Shelving Brushed Brass