Mainstays 16-ounce Insulated Food Jar with No Leak Lid, Stainless Steel

You are sure to find this 16-Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Food Jar by Mainstays to be a useful and efficient way to store a variety of liquids from soups to cold refreshing drinks. This attractive brushed metal 16-ounce container is built to last, made of durable 18/10 food-grade stainless steel. You can count on this container to keep food hot or cold for hours due to its double-walled insulated construction. Its wide mouth makes it great for storing cold drinks or soup as well. The no-leak lid on the container will not only secure your liquid inside but it also provides a vacuum seal that will keep your food fresh for hours. Keep your food and drinks fresh with the Mainstays 16-Ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Food Jar.