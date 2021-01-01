16 Inch Roasting Pan With Lid - Enamel Carbon Steel Oval Turkey Roaster Pan For Cooking Chicken Meat & Vegetables - Non-Sticky , Free Of Chemicals - B

Here we have a oval roaster. It is made of black/very dark blue enamelware with white speckles.The Covered Oval Roaster is made by fusing porcelain to a steel core at extremely high temperatures.The pan works well for cooking turkey.This Enameled Carbon Steel Roaster Pan with Lid makes cooking dinner for the family an easy task. The dark color steel allows food to be cooked evenly through even heat distribution.Natural nonporous, nonstick surface while the steel helps with heat distribution and provides strength.The oval shaped ovenware item is also compatible with electric coil, electric smooth and gas stove tops. The unit which also comes with a lid, is especially efficient at distributing heat evenly.Why choose our Roaster Pan?High strength carbon steel construction with natural non-stick surfaceDark finish absorbs heat quickly for a faster cooking time, while sleekSimple design matches all types of decorRemovable lid with side handlesCooks more evenly Dishwasher safeMade of carbon steel construction for strength and much stronger and safer than foil type pans.Possesses an extraordinary resistance to high temperatures.Quality manufacturingWhat Will You Get?1 x Removable lid1 x Roaster Pan1 x Packing boxColor : Black, Black & hite dotMaterial : Ceramic, SteelFinish Type : EnamelBrand : ourShape : Oval