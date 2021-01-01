Trademark Fine Art 16 in. x 24 in. "Pure White Rose" by Cora Niele Printed Canvas Wall Art, Multi

Growing up in her father's photo studio with cameras and photos everywhere around, Cora absorbed both the technical and esthetical side of photography from a very young age. After high school she did a master in floral design as well as, out of love and interest for art and history, an academic study cultural sciences. About ten years ago, she got the chance to combine her interests and skills in a company of her own. She started with botanical and garden photography, but over the years her work developed steadily into digital fine art with more abstract designs. Her current work ranges from atmospheric still lifes in natural light to intricate, technically sophisticated digital fusions, all based on self-shot photographic images. She is inspired by natural, organic shapes. Creating evocative images that distance us from the daily grind, for a moment, is what drives her. Color: Multi.