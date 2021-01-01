From pottery pots
Pottery Pots 16-in W x 32-in H Mat White Stone Nursery Planter | E1016-80-MW
Advertisement
SIMPLE YET ELEGANT HIGH SQUARE PLANTER: Create your own stylish greenery corner and add sleek and timeless look to your dcor with this modern eye-catching high square mat white planter. DUTCH DESIGN: With its minimalist yet innovative and elegant Dutch design- this planter will turn any place into an inviting and relaxing atmosphere that does not look crowded. IDEAL FOR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR USE: Having basic colors, shape and great size of 16In. W x 16In. L x 32In. H, this planter is ideal as a decoration in your home, office, garden, or public outdoor area (for outside use pierce bottom to let out excess water). STRONG FIBERSTONE COMPOSITION: It is made of weather-resistant and waterproof fiberglass combined with 58% finely ground stone- this composition is also called fiberstone and ensures high quality and durability for years. WORRY-FREE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY: The planter includes 2-year manufacturer warranty for long hours of enjoyment next to your favorite flowers and plants. Pottery Pots 16-in W x 32-in H Mat White Stone Nursery Planter | E1016-80-MW