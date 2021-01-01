From iris
IRIS 16-in D x 36-in W x 71-in H 5-Tier Wire Utility Shelving Unit Rubber | 596038
This five shelf metal rack is accessible from all four sides. It features adjustable shelves that can range from 1 to 71 inches. Each shelf can support 200 lbs (1000 lbs total). This makes an excellent shelving unit for kitchen or pantry storage. It can be used anywhere you need easy access to your items. The adjustable shelves make configuring this convenient for fitting your different sized items and future needs. It has adjustable leveling rubber feet. Easily assembled by one person; the only tool required is a simple mallet. IRIS 16-in D x 36-in W x 71-in H 5-Tier Wire Utility Shelving Unit Rubber | 596038