The Sterilite Deep Ultra Basket is ideal for organizing countertops, kitchen cabinets, pantries and shelving around the home. Store vegetables in a pantry, supplies in a bathroom or organize cleaning supplies under the sink. The contoured handles allow for comfortable transporting, and the smooth finish is easy to clean. Item is ideal for storing CDs, DVDs, laundry, or office supplies too. The Sterilite Deep Ultra Basket is ideal for the garage, crafts, toys, games, even fresh pantry items too. Really most anywhere a person needs to control some clutter. This Deep ultra-basket is ideal for a wide variety of uses. The Ultra basket is also durable with its titanium insert handles. This bundle also includes 12 large bins. The Large Ultra Basket is ideal for organizing countertops, kitchen cabinets, pantries and shelving around the home. Store vegetables in a pantry, supplies in a bathroom, or organize cleaning supplies under the sink. The contoured handles allow for comfortable transport, and the smooth finish is easy to clean. This bin is ideal for storing CDs, DVDs, laundry, or office supplies too. The Sterilite Large Ultra Basket is ideal for the garage, crafts, toys, games, and fresh pantry items too. This large ultra-basket is ideal for a wide variety of uses. The Ultra basket is also durable with its titanium insert handles. Color: white.