From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 16 in. Artificial Sansevieria Plant
Advertisement
Shh. no one will know your secret with this Artificial snake plant. The waxy, variegated leaves resemble the real one's intricate detailing that is unique to the Sansevieria. Bring horizontal foliage to your space with upward facing, sword-like leaves, maintenance-free. Standing 16 in. from a white planter (included in height), add this faux snake plant to compact spaces like awkward corners, home offices, bathrooms and bedrooms. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.