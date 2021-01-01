15PC Cookware Set Long Lasting Nonstick, Tempered Glass lids, Dishwasher Safe Allumi-shield with Induction Ready Bottom by Classic Cuisine - Black

LIGHT WEIGHT AND DURABLE - The pan base is made of High Quality Aluminum making it both lightweight and durable EASY TO USE AND CLEAN - The inside surface of each pan in this 15 piece set has a long lasting Non-Stick Finish COMPATIBLE FOR ALL COOKING SURFACES - This Alumi-shield cookware by Classic Cuisine is made with extra thick magnetic bottom for even heat distribution and induction cooktop compatibility PRODUCT DETAILS - Pan are made of high quality pressed Aluminum, the lids are tempered glass, both have heat resistant resin handles, Weight: 14.65 Pounds, Manufacturer: Trademark GLB