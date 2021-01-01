15kg) Rechargeable Kitchen Scale, 5 Units LCD Display Tempered Glass Digital Scale, 1g/0.1oz Precise Stainless Steel Food Scale for Cooking Baking

Best Quality Guranteed. Range AccuracyMeasuring Range 1g-15Kg, 1g/0.1oz Precise Graduation. Using high-precision four-point sensor, high sensitivity, more accurate and stable measurement data. MULTIPLE UNITS6.3*9*0.78 In and Large LCD display for easy readout. The six readable units are g, kg, lb, oz, ml and milk. Easily read all of your measurements on a crystal clear LCD display. FINE CRAFTSHIPDesigned with tempered glass and ABS plastic for durable use and easy clean, the scale can be wiped with a damp cloth after use. DIFFERENT CHARGINGThe electronic scale can be powered by two methods respectively. When no battery is found, USB charging will be your good choice(batteries inclues). INTELLIGENTIZE TIPSThe Electronic scale LCD display of large screen and blue backlit is easy to read. It has low battery display, overload display and automatic timing power-off.