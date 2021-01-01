From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 15994/6 6 Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Elizabethan Collection Weathered Zinc Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Elk Lighting 15994/6 6 Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Elizabethan Collection Six Light Crystal Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture from the Elizabethan CollectionThis New-Age Renaissance collection graces the home with accents inspired by a moon lit stroll along St. Paul’s cathedral. The extraordinary cohesiveness of this collection captures the grandeur and grace of an era when art and architecture were as one.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Weathered Zinc