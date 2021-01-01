Odrella - 1565 Sleeveless V-Neck Ornate Empire Waist Trumpet Gown

Make that very moment a time to shine with a dramatic gown from Odrella 1565. A full-length crepe sleeveless gown with surplice V-neckline over a wide mesh empire waist adorned with beadings sequins and rhinestone crystals. The back has mirrored V shaped with center zipper while the trumpet skirt flares beautifully as it streams down into a floor sweeping train. Exude class and impeccable style in this Odrella masterpiece. Style: nyap_1565 Details: Sleeveless Surplice neckline V-back Hidden back zipper Crepe [100% Polyester] Lining [100% Polyester] Fit and flare Length: Long Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Empire Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.