From hinkley
Hinkley 15609TT Bollard Landscape, Titanium
Advertisement
MODERN BOLLARD LIGHT – The Luna Bollard Path Light from Hinkley Landscape Lighting offers a unique combination of chic style and function. To complete your look, choose from our coordinating line of outdoor fixtures. ADDED SECURITY AND SAFETY – Keeping your exteriors bright with landscape lighting increases the safety and security of your property. It can even improve your home value! EASY INSTALLATION – A 2” diameter power post and surface mount are included for a quick and easy install. It doesn’t require an expensive contractor - you can do it yourself. Requires a transformer (not included) and a 50w MR-16 light bulb (not included). DURABLE CONSTRUCTION – This titanium bollard light is made of aluminum with an etched glass lens. It’s suitable for wet outside environments including in direct rain and sprinkler water so you can confidently install exactly where needed. DIMENSIONS – Designed to be stylishly functional, each path light measures 3” D x 30” H and works with a 12-volt low voltage system. It will provide optimal light while maintaining a tastefully sleek profile. Bulb(s) Not Included., Weight: 5.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Hinkley Landscape