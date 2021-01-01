Elegant Lighting 1540F18 Legacy 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Wire Mesh Shade Golden Iron Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Elegant Lighting 1540F18 Legacy 3 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Wire Mesh Shade FeaturesConstructed from durable metalsComes with wire mesh shadeDecorated with Royal Cut crystal accentsRequires (3) 40 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsDesigned for use with vintage Edison bulbsCapable of being dimmed CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Elegant Lighting's 2 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21-1/2"Width: 18"Product Weight: 17.4 lbsWire Length: 8"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 40 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 110 and 125 volts Semi-Flush Golden Iron