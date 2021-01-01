Corbett Lighting 154-412 Graffiti 12 Light 44" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Silver Leaf And Polished Stainless Finish Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Corbett Lighting 154-412 Graffiti 12 Light 44" Wide Sputnik Chandelier A radical twist in lighting design, Graffiti is undoubtedly the rebel of modern lighting fixtures. Featuring handcrafted iron, silver leaf in a polished stainless finish, and smoke crystal diffusers, this chandelier has attitude to spare.FeaturesHang straight canopy included for sloped ceiling compatibilityHand crafted from iron and crystalSloped ceiling compatible(12) 50 watt maximum G9 Halogen bulbs included Includes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 48"Maximum Hanging Height: 97-1/2"Width: 44"Depth: 44"Product Weight: 173 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 12Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulbs Included: Yes Silver Leaf And Polished Stainless Finish