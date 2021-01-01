Elk Lighting 15367/6 Boudreaux 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elk Lighting 15367/6 Boudreaux 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionincludes glass shades(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 6"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 46"Width: 28"Depth: 28"Product Weight: 9 lbsWire Length: 96"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel