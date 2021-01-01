Elk Lighting 15352/3 Boudreaux 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Matte Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Elk Lighting 15352/3 Boudreaux 3 Light 15" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesComes with all mounting hardware requiredDurable steel constructionIncludes glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 15"Product Weight: 6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Matte Black / Polished Nickel