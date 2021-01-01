From taylor

Taylor - 1521M Sleeveless Lace Up Bodice Print Dress

$114.00
In stock
Description

Have them follow you with appreciative stares in this Taylor 1521M creation. Designed with ruffle trims accenting the lace up detailed bodice this print dress shows a v-neckline with a full back. Styled with panels the A-line skirt flares into a tea length hemline. Morph into a total stunner in this Taylor masterpiece. Style: nyap_1521M Details: Print Ruffle Trims Lace Up Neckline Full Back Paneled Skirt Tea Length Hem Length: Tea Length Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

