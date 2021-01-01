Taylor - 1521M Sleeveless Lace Up Bodice Print Dress

Have them follow you with appreciative stares in this Taylor 1521M creation. Designed with ruffle trims accenting the lace up detailed bodice this print dress shows a v-neckline with a full back. Styled with panels the A-line skirt flares into a tea length hemline. Morph into a total stunner in this Taylor masterpiece. Style: nyap_1521M Details: Print Ruffle Trims Lace Up Neckline Full Back Paneled Skirt Tea Length Hem Length: Tea Length Neckline: V-Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.